Technology

April 16, 2017 5:43 AM

Scott-proposed merger passes House panel

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A proposed merger of Vermont's information technology operations under the umbrella of a newly-formed Agency of Digital Services will go into effect after a house panel granted its approval.

This would mark the first of Republican Gov. Phil Scott's executive orders on proposed mergers to pass the Democrat-controlled legislature.

The first two proposals, a merger of the state's liquor control and lottery departments and the assimilation of the labor department into the Agency of Commerce were denied by lawmakers.

The executive order will go into effect next week.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Technology Videos