Technology

April 14, 2017 11:43 PM

US launches qualification tests for upgraded nuke bomb

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Scientists at Sandia National Laboratories are claiming success with the first in a new series of test flights that are part of an effort to upgrade one of the nuclear weapons that has been in the U.S. arsenal for decades.

An F-16 from Nellis Air Force Base dropped an inert B61-12 bomb over the Nevada desert last month to test the weapon's non-nuclear functions as well as the plane's ability to carry the weapon.

With a puff of dust, the mock bomb landed in a dry lake bed at the Tonopah Test Range.

Scientists are planning to spend months analyzing the data gathered from the test.

Officials say the first production unit of the B61-12, developed under what is called the Life Extension Program, is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life

How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life 1:52

How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life
Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 24:21

Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​
7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life 1:57

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

View More Video

Technology Videos