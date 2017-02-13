North Korean missile test may have been big step forward

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic Pause

1:52 Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:37 Artist You Should Know: Mariachi singer and musician Omar Nare

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs