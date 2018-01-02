This house has a three-sided fireplace, wine cellar with vault and heated dog kennel

Perched in the foothills northeast of Clovis is a custom home with green metal roof, built out of blue spruce logs from British Columbia.
Three 18-wheelers hauled the wood to Sugarloaf Ranch, 12755 Rusty Spur Lane, in 1998 when the owner started building his dream home on about 2 1/2 -acres of his 40-acre property. The ranch is in a gated development of nine homes off Millerton Road, southeast of Table Mountain Casino.
No detail was overlooked in this nearly 5,000-square-foot home. Even the first view of the house from the narrow, slightly winding front driveway is breathtaking.
“What makes this property unique is the four years of labor and love it took to construct it,” says Bob Wiginton of Realty Concepts, who is listing the home for sale with wife, and Realtor, Colleen. The price: $2.95 million.
The name comes from the property’s location near the old Sugarloaf Road and what was most likely a stage stop for travelers and animals because of the concrete and water storage there, according to the property owner who does not want to be identified.
Quiet and space is what you’ll find at Sugarloaf. Occasionally, you’ll hear a moo from cows that the owner allows to graze on the property.
The heavy front door is made from a slab of a redwood tree, more than 2,500 years old, that fell over and blocked the Kern River, according to the owner. He hired a local Fresno artist to make the hinges and hardware. A second artist made the lead glass with redwood trees that sit on each side of the door.
Walk in and you’re greeted by dual staircases leading to the three bedrooms – the master bedroom on the left and two guest rooms on the right. There are 3 1/2 bathrooms in the house. Go straight and you see the dining area and a large kitchen for the chef in the family. The floors and cabinetry are made of solid hickory.
A three-sided fireplace separates the kitchen from the living room with small bar. The house also has a game room, a small office and a wine cellar with vault. The cellar is naturally cooled, to 58 degrees, by a small spring that flows under the house then around the home in a decorative waterfall feature.
The house has a wraparound porch and patio made of Idaho quartzite, with outdoor kitchen and fire pit that are both gas-powered. The patio overlooks the rolling hills.
Below the porch is a spa and a walkway that curves down to a garden with raised beds, fenced-in fruit trees and small coops for chickens. Farther down the hill is a small pond stocked with bass.
Circle back to the front of the house and there is a three-car garage with a second-floor studio apartment that has a kitchenette and a bed that slides into the wall for space. No, it’s not a Murphy bed that folds up.
Buy this property and you’ll get a leg workout for sure. Just beyond the garage and up a hill is a covered and heated dog kennel. Walk a few more steps up and you’ll hit the barn or workshop. Off to the side is an area set up for clay shooting with distance markers on the hillside.
The property has three wells and solar panels that generate enough electricity to power the house. There is a backup generator for emergencies.
Sugarloaf Ranch
Address: 12755 Rusty Spur Lane, Clovis
Price: $2.95 million
Built: 2000
Size: 4,880 square feet home on 40 acres
Details: Log home made of blue spruce logs from British Columbia, interior floors and cabinetry in kitchen and bar made of solid hickory, countertops are Brazilian granite, wine cellar with vault, outdoor spa, patio with outdoor kitchen, garden with raised beds, pond stocked with bass, studio apartment over garage, two-story garage and workshop, heated dog kennel.
