McCaffrey Homes donates model home furniture to Catholic Charities

McCaffrey Homes has donated furniture and decor from its model homes to Catholic Charities of Fresno.
The items include sofas, coffee tables, bedroom furniture, dining room tables and chairs, occasional chairs, lamps, bedding, accessories, artwork and more from the models at The Gallery in Clovis, at De Wolf and Ashlan avenues.
“With over 60 years of homebuilding in the Central Valley, we understand the importance of giving back to the local community,” said Brent McCaffrey, president. “That’s why we’re pleased to donate this furniture to Catholic Charities to support the great work they do within our area.”
The Clovis new home development is sold out and the model homes will soon be up for sale.
This is the third time McCaffrey has donated to the agency. Last year, the builder donated two truckloads of furniture from its Liberty Square neighborhood in northwest Fresno. In 2015, McCaffrey Homes donated model home furniture from its Heights at Loma Vista neighborhood in Clovis.
Catholic Charities sells the items in its thrift store at 149 N. Fulton St. Proceeds from the sale will go toward supporting the community benefit organization’s food and clothing programs and social services through the Fresno area.
