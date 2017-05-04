Real Estate Blog

Real Estate Blog

BoNhia Lee on what's going down and going up in the Valley market

Real Estate Blog

May 04, 2017 4:39 PM

McCaffrey Homes donates model home furniture to Catholic Charities

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

McCaffrey Homes has donated furniture and decor from its model homes to Catholic Charities of Fresno.

The items include sofas, coffee tables, bedroom furniture, dining room tables and chairs, occasional chairs, lamps, bedding, accessories, artwork and more from the models at The Gallery in Clovis, at De Wolf and Ashlan avenues.

“With over 60 years of homebuilding in the Central Valley, we understand the importance of giving back to the local community,” said Brent McCaffrey, president. “That’s why we’re pleased to donate this furniture to Catholic Charities to support the great work they do within our area.”

The Clovis new home development is sold out and the model homes will soon be up for sale.

This is the third time McCaffrey has donated to the agency. Last year, the builder donated two truckloads of furniture from its Liberty Square neighborhood in northwest Fresno. In 2015, McCaffrey Homes donated model home furniture from its Heights at Loma Vista neighborhood in Clovis.

Catholic Charities sells the items in its thrift store at 149 N. Fulton St. Proceeds from the sale will go toward supporting the community benefit organization’s food and clothing programs and social services through the Fresno area.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Historic Alice and John Williams Home on the market in Tower District

Historic Alice and John Williams Home on the market in Tower District 2:08

Historic Alice and John Williams Home on the market in Tower District
The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry 1:41

The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry
Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots 1:27

Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots

View More Video

About BoNhia Lee

@bonhialee

BoNhia Lee is a business reporter who has covered the ups and downs of the residential and commercial real estate market for The Bee since 2009. Contact her at blee@
fresnobee.com or 559-441-6495.

Editor's Choice Videos