Housing Authority to build apartments for veterans and open new SW Fresno complex

The Fresno Housing Authority is getting ready for round two of its groundbreakings and grand opening celebrations this spring including the much anticipated southwest Fresno mixed-rate apartment complex.
First up is a groundbreaking ceremony 11 a.m. May 10 for Renaissance at Parc Grove, a 40-unit development of one- and two-bedroom apartments for homeless and disabled veterans at Clinton Avenue and Fresno Street.
The project will be on the dirt lot located on Clinton, facing the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and Secretary Vito Imbasciani from the California Department of Veterans Affairs are expected to attend.
At 11 a.m. May 15, the housing authority will celebrate the grand opening of the first 64 apartments at Legacy Commons, 2255 S. Plumas St., in southeast Fresno near Edison High School. A groundbreaking will also be held for phase two which includes another 64 apartments and a recording studio.
The Mediterranean-style complex, the authority’s first mixed-income development, has one- to four-bedroom apartments, a community room, fitness center and pool.
The development is a partnership between HAW-Fifty Six, a limited liability corporation formed by three Edison High graduates in 2003, the housing authority, the Penstar Group, PNC Real Estate, Johnston Contracting and the city’s Redevelopment Agency (now called the Successor Agency).
The affordable-rate apartments at Legacy Commons are filled but the 10 market-rate units are still available. For more information, visit rentatlegacycommons.com.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
