A tour through the historic Alice and John Williams Home in the Tower District

Current owners of the Alice and John Williams Home, Pete Romero, left, and his wife Maria Romero, hold artists' renderings of their home, which was built in 1915 near Fresno City College, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in the Tower District, in Fresno. An Arts and Crafts style home, the 2,948-square-foot, four bedroom, two bathroom house was used as a residence hall for "selective women students" possibly by Alice Williams after the death of her husband. The home is on the Local Register of Historic Resources.
Colorful landscaping adds curb appeal to The Alice and John Williams Home, which was built in 1915 near Fresno City College, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in the Tower District, in Fresno.
The front porch at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The living room at the Alice and John Williams Home.
A room used as a chess room off of the main living room at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The dining room at the Alice and John Williams Home.
Original glass cabinets in the dining room at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The kitchen at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The breakfast nook at the Alice and John Williams Home.
A room on the main floor is used as a pool room at the Alice and John Williams Home.
A spare bedroom on the first floor of the Alice and John Williams Home.
The first floor bathroom at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The main staircase at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The master bedroom at the Alice and John Williams Home.
An upstairs bedroom was converted into an oversized master bedroom closet at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The upstairs bathroom in the Alice and John Williams Home.
A bedroom on the second floor is used as an office and music room at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The upstairs sun room has been converted into a gym at the Alice and John Williams Home.
An upstairs kitchen was converted into a laundry room at the Alice and John Williams Home.
A covered patio in the backyard area at the Alice and John Williams Home.
The Alice and John Williams Home, which was built in 1915 near Fresno City College, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in the Tower District, in Fresno.
