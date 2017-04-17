Granville’s 12th annual Home of Hope is open

The Granville Home of Hope is finished and open for tours.
The Fresno builder on Saturday unveiled its 12th house built to raise money for local nonprofits. The 2,165-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is a Canvas 4 Plan from the Canvas Collection in the Belterra community near Fowler and Shields avenues. The house has a two-car garage, water-wise landscaping and Granville’s Eco-Smart technology.
The Home of Hope fundraiser has raised more than $4 million for community-based organizations since 2006. This year’s goal is to sell 5,000 tickets for a total of $500,000.
The proceeds will benefit the Assistance League, Community Food Bank, Hinds Hospice, EPU Children’s Center, the Foundations for Clovis and Sanger Schools, Fresno Police Chaplaincy, Poverello House, and Renaissance Scholars at Fresno State.
Fresno Lexus has donated a two-year lease on a 2017 Lexus RX 350 to be raffled off as a prize on April 26. Anyone who purchases a two-ticket Lexus bundle will be eligible to win the lease.
The house will be open for tours from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at Granville’s corporate office at 1396 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 101, at its model home centers at Belterra, Copper River Ranch, or La Ventana and by calling 559-440-8388.
The grand prize drawing will be held May 3. For more information, visit gvhomeofhope.com.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments