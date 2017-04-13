Fresno Housing to celebrate grand opening of senior housing in Firebaugh

The Fresno Housing Authority is gearing up to celebrate the first of several grand openings planned this spring and summer for its much anticipated housing developments.
First up is Rio Villas in Firebaugh at 4 p.m. Monday. The 30 unit one- and two-bedroom affordable apartment complex for seniors is located at 1238 P St., across from Arthur E. Mills Intermediate School. The property was owned by the city’s former redevelopment agency.
Rio Villas, previously known as Firebaugh Gateway Apartments, has universal design elements to accommodate residents with physical needs. The complex also has a community room for on-site services. The apartments were all leased before construction was finished.
The authority received a Downtown Revitalization – Small Jurisdiction Award of Excellence this year from the San Joaquin Valley Blueprint Awards for the project.
Still to open this year is the authority’s first mixed-income development in southwest Fresno, a mixed-use housing community in Reedley, an affordable apartment complex in Selma, and a neighborhood revitalization project in the Lowell neighborhood, just north of downtown Fresno.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments