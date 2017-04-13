Real Estate Blog

BoNhia Lee on what's going down and going up in the Valley market

April 13, 2017 2:59 PM

Tickets are still available for the Fresno Real Estate Forecast

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

Tickets are still available for the 14th annual Real Estate Forecast presented by the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation serving Fresno County on April 19.

The event brings together real estate experts to share their knowledge of the residential, commercial, agricultural, investment and multifamily markets and where each industry is headed in the new year.

The forecast begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Fresno Convention Center, 2233 Ventura St., in downtown Fresno. A reception will follow.

Tickets are $25 for EDC members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, visit fresnoedc.com.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

BoNhia Lee is a business reporter who has covered the ups and downs of the residential and commercial real estate market for The Bee since 2009.
fresnobee.com or 559-441-6495.

