Tickets are still available for the Fresno Real Estate Forecast

Tickets are still available for the 14th annual Real Estate Forecast presented by the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation serving Fresno County on April 19.
The event brings together real estate experts to share their knowledge of the residential, commercial, agricultural, investment and multifamily markets and where each industry is headed in the new year.
The forecast begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Fresno Convention Center, 2233 Ventura St., in downtown Fresno. A reception will follow.
Tickets are $25 for EDC members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, visit fresnoedc.com.
