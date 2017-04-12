Realty Concepts receives award for new office design

Realty Concepts received an award that recognizes the real estate brokerage company’s new office design in northeast Fresno.
The firm was presented with the Most Innovative Office Design Award by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global community of independent real estate firms. Realty Concepts was honored for its design of nearly 17,000 square feet of space at 575 E. Alluvial Ave. which promotes a positive client experience, uses interactive technology and emphasizes the company’s global connections.
“These companies have earned distinction among the best firms around the world, and we commend them for their extraordinary commitment to performance and excellence,” said Pam O’Connor, president and chief executive officer of Leading Real Estate.
John Shamshoian started Realty Concepts at the Alluvial location, on the southwest corner at First Street, more than 20 years ago. But the company moved out a decade ago for an office in the business district near Palm and Nees avenues. The firm returned to Alluvial late last year.
Shamshoian’s son, J.P., is the visionary behind the new space and president of the company.
“In our business, one challenge that brokers face is getting people into the office,” J.P. Shamshoian said in an interview last November. “Technology is so great and so powerful it is conceivable that people can do a lot of their work on their own from home. The more that happens, the harder it is for brokerages to foster things like community…we felt that we needed to make a place that people wanted to be at, that people wanted to hang out at.”
