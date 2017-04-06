Century 21 Jordan-Link & Co. sold to two employees

Century 21 Jordan-Link & Company, headquartered in Visalia, has new owners.
Founder Bill Jordan sold the 41-year-old real estate company to a pair of employees – Mike Allen and Michael Gutierrez. Allen, who was the company’s managing broker, will now become president and broker. Gutierrez, sales manager for the firm’s Porterville office, will be vice president. Bill Hill will become director of operations. The company will keep its name.
“I have great confidence in Mike Allen and Michael Gutierrez to carry on the traditions of excellent service to the communities we serve,” said Jordan who is retiring.
“Our new ownership team has exciting plans for the future growth and unprecedented agent development to best serve the real estate needs of the people of Tulare County and the southern San Joaquin Valley.”
Jordan started the company, then named Jordan-Link & Company, in 1976 and expanded into the city of Tulare in 1999 by acquiring Century 21 Excel Realty. Two years later, the firm merged with its competitor Coldwell Banker Choboian to become the largest real estate firm in Tulare. In late 2011, the company acquired Century 21 All Star Realty in Porterville.
Today, the firm has nearly 200 full time agents covering residential, commercial, dairy and agricultural sales in Tulare, Kings, Kern and Fresno counties.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments