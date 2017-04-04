Real Estate Blog

April 4, 2017 10:48 AM

De Young breaks ground on 11th St. Jude Dream Home

De Young Properties broke ground Tuesday morning on its 11th St. Jude Dream Home.

The 2,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the De Young Holland Pointe Community, on De Wolf Avenue, south of Gettysburg, in Clovis.

Only 11,000 tickets will be sold this year for a chance to win the house and to raise $1.1 million to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. De Young has raised more than $9.7 million for the hospital since 2007.

Celebrity designer Michael Moloney will once again donate his time to transform the master bedroom into “Michael’s Mystery Suite.” The room will be off-limits during construction and will be unveiled in the fall.

