March 27, 2017 3:38 PM

Self-Help celebrates designation at NeighborWorks Homeownership Center

BoNhia Lee on what's going down and going up in the Valley market

Self-Help Enterprises in Visalia will celebrate on Thursday its new designation as a NeighborWorks Homeownership Center.

The recognition helps the community development organization obtain the resources and coordination it needs to deliver and expand homeownership opportunities in the San Joaquin Valley. Self-Help serves as a “one-stop shop” for homebuyers helping them to navigate mortgage rates, the effect of credit scores on loans, down payments, and more through Gateway: Your Path to Homeownership program.

The celebration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Self-Help office, 8445 W. Elowin Court, in Visalia. There will be guest speakers, information on homeownership and housing programs, food, a fire truck, raffle prizes and resource booths.

Prospective homebuyers interested in the Gateway program can email Self-Help at gateway@selfhelpenterprises.org or call 559-651-1000. An initial counseling appoint will be scheduled and a $50 fee will reserve the appointment. The fee covers a credit report and a portion of the homeownership education class fee.

For more information, visit selfhelpenterprises.org.

