March 15, 2017 9:21 AM

San Joaquin Valley Homes plans to open three new communities this year

BoNhia Lee on what's going down and going up in the Valley market

By BoNhia Lee

San Joaquin Valley Homes plans to open at least three new communities this year after ending 2016 on a strong note with a 25 percent increase in the number of houses closed compared to the year before.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Randy Merrill and Jim Robinson, SJV Homes is shooting to build its 1,000th house by the end of this year. New communities would include the 113-home Chandler Park in Hanford opening in June; Chelsea West, an 81-home neighborhood, in Visalia; and a high-density, single-family project with 51 home sites in Visalia.

“As we enter our fourth year building beautiful single-family homes in the San Joaquin Valley market, we are thrilled with our continued success,” Leal said in a news release.

Last year, the builder opened three communities: Sedona with 53 single-family homes in east Tulare; 87 homes at Viscaya in Dinuba; and Pine River Estates, a 37-acre community with 144 houses in Visalia.

The company sold 305 homes in 2016. It built and closed escrow on 297 homes, up from 237 houses closed in 2015.

