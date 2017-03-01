Rowell Building nominated for national registry and a Fancher Creek survey

Photos of the scaffolding on the six-story Rowell Building in downtown Fresno and questions about owner and developer Ed Kashian’s efforts to restore the 105-year-old building have floated on social media for weeks now.
If you missed my story about the project, visit the Real Estate blog. Here are the basics: Kashian is giving the brick building, at Van Ness Avenue and Tulare Street, a good cleaning and will have new windows installed. The interior was gutted and new office space, expected to be finished by early 2018, will be constructed.
There’s a couple more details to share that didn’t make the story. The building, designed by architect R. F. Felchlin and named for Chester A. Rowell, a leading figure in Fresno in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is on the Local Register of Historic Resources. Kashian has submitted an application to the state Office of Historic Preservation to have the building considered for the National Register of Historic Places.
In other Kashian development news, Fancher Creek wants to know what you want at the new southeast Fresno shopping center.
Dirt started turning last May on the long-anticipated mixed-use regional shopping center on Clovis Avenue, south of Belmont Avenue to the Fancher Creek canal. Two parking structures are up with at least one partially slated to serve the residents of a senior housing complex that Kashian plans to build toward the rear of the property. Construction of the roads and utilities are up next before any commercial buildings go up.
Bee readers have emailed suggestions on what they want to see out there: Burlington, Costco, Joe’s Crab Shack, Ruby Tuesday, Tahoe Joe’s, Target, and a movie theater.
Visit fanchercreektowncenter.com to take a survey and let the developer know what you want.
