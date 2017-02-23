Realty Concepts delivered cards and desserts to Fresno heroes

Realty Concepts celebrated its annual “Hearts for Heroes” day on Feb. 14 delivering cards and baked goods to Fresno County firefighters and city police officers.
Realtors and staff at the Fresno real estate brokerage firm bring their children to work the day before Valentine’s Day to decorate cards and baked goods, the company said. The next day, those families and the Realty Concepts’ CARE team deliver the items.
The team, which strives to better the community, delivered the packages to the Fresno County Fire Station 87 on Drummond Avenue and the Southeast Police District.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
