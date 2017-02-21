Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots

Fresno State sends its tiny house off to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District's Tiny House Competition this week. The contest promotes energy conservation, energy efficiency and solar technologies.
A historic jewel at 4175 North Van Ness Blvd., is the 6,500-square-foot Arthur Bernhauer estate, built in 1928, which sits on two acres. Renowned architect H. Rafael Lake designed the home. Lake also designed the Hotel Californian in downtown Fresno and the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Realtor Adriana Martinez talks about the impact that renovating a distressed historic home has on its neighborhood. Martinez is renovating the Ohannesian Home, which is on the Local Register of Historic Resources, at 1225 E. Divisadero St. in the Lowell neighborhood in Fresno.
Diversified Development Group poured the concrete foundations and pads for three large buildings on 30 acres at Central and Minnewawa avenues in Malaga. The size: 553,000 square feet of space or approximately 12 football fields. The cost: $32 million.