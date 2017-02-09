Saroyan house museum will use 3-D mapping for interactive experience

Visitors to the future William Saroyan House Museum in Fresno can expect to be greeted at the door by a 3-D hologram of the famed writer who will take them on a tour of his home, according to the organization that owns the house.
The Armenian-based Intellectual Renaissance Foundation posted a video on YouTube earlier this month with new details on its plan to transform 2729 W. Griffith Way into an interactive museum chronicling Saroyan’s life.
The writer lived in the simple 53-year-old stucco tract home, just west of Cooper Middle School, for last 17 years of his life. During that time, he wrote at least 10 books, essays and poems that were recognized in a plaque attached to the house. The plaque was stolen in June 2015.
Storaket Architectural Studio, based in Yerevan, Armenia, won a contest to help the foundation re-design the 1,228 square-foot house which went through foreclosure and has been vacant for years.
The plan is to use 3D mapping and other digital technology to bring Saroyan to life so he can interact with guests from the home, the video said. Guests will walk through a simulated environment where digital images will be projected on the walls, ceiling and floors.
The foundation plans to open the museum Aug. 31, 2018 on Saroyan’s 110th birthday anniversary.
