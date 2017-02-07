Fresno ranks 96 on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live

Fresno has moved up a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 100 Best Places to Live.
The list, released Tuesday, ranks the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life. Fresno is No. 96, up from 97 last year.
Austin, Texas is No.1 on the list followed by Denver and San Jose, Calif.
The list was based partly on a public survey of thousands of people nationwide to find out what qualities they consider important in a hometown. It also included data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.
For more information, read the report here realestate.usnews.com/places.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
