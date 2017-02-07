Real Estate Blog

February 7, 2017 12:03 AM

Fresno ranks 96 on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live

Real Estate Blog

BoNhia Lee on what's going down and going up in the Valley market

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

Fresno has moved up a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 100 Best Places to Live.

The list, released Tuesday, ranks the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life. Fresno is No. 96, up from 97 last year.

Austin, Texas is No.1 on the list followed by Denver and San Jose, Calif.

The list was based partly on a public survey of thousands of people nationwide to find out what qualities they consider important in a hometown. It also included data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.

For more information, read the report here realestate.usnews.com/places.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

Related content

Real Estate Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Curb Appeal: Stunning mid-century modern design home was home of architect Walter Wagner

View more video

About BoNhia Lee

@bonhialee

BoNhia Lee is a business reporter who has covered the ups and downs of the residential and commercial real estate market for The Bee since 2009. Contact her at blee@
fresnobee.com or 559-441-6495.

Editor's Choice Videos