Guarantee Real Estate opens new Fig Garden office

Guarantee Real Estate’s Fig Garden and Flex offices have moved into a new building just north of the Fig Garden Village Shopping Center.
Sandy Darling, manager of the Fig Garden Office, and Desrie van Putten, manager of the Flex Office, have combined their agents – about 100 total – and their services into a more modern and technologically-hip building on the corner of Palm and San Jose avenues.
The building is visible from the road, has parking and more office and conference room space making it easier to serve clients and conduct business, Realtors said.
“Exposure is what we are getting with this new office and that’s the most important feature right now for our prospective clients,” said Alex Charest, a Guarantee broker associate, in a blog post on the Guarantee website.
The office is located at 5210 N. Palm Ave., Fresno. For more information, call 559-650-6030.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
