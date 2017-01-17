De Young Properties announces new Trailside community in Clovis

De Young Properties has announced its newest community in Clovis called De Young Trailside at Loma Vista.
Trailside, which will consist of 111 homesites, is located on Leonard Avenue, half a mile south of Ashlan Avenue. The first phase will begin with 20 sites. The community will allow residents to connect with the outdoors where they can walk or jog along Dry Creek and Gould pedestrian trails or enjoy a birdwatching overlook or park planned for the community.
The homes will include De Young SmartHome Icon Series with Advanced Framed Walls, high efficient heating and cooling and high performance windows. The houses will vary in size up to 3,820-square-feet, up to seven bedrooms, three car garages and flexible floorplans including multi-generational designs and a first-floor bedroom suite.
Prices start in the low $300,000s. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to join the VIP List by visiting a De Young Welcome Center on Armstrong Avenue, south of Gettysburg, or Temperance Avenue at Sierra, both in Clovis, or call 559-296-9996.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
