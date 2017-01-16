Granville breaks ground on 2017 Home of Hope

Granville Homes has broken ground on the 2017 Home of Hope, the Fresno builder’s annual fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit organizations.
The 2,165-square-foot, four bedroom, three bathroom home is located in Granville’s Belterra community near Fowler and Shields avenues. The house will have a two-car garage, water-wise landscaping and Granville’s Eco-Smart technology.
The Home of Hope event, now in its 12th year, has raised more than $4 million for local nonprofits since its inception in 2006. Last year, the event raised $452,200. The goal is to sell 5,000 tickets to raise $500,000 this year.
The proceeds will benefit the Assistance League, Community Food Bank, Hinds Hospice, EPU Children’s Center, the Foundations for Clovis and Sanger Schools, Fresno Police Chaplaincy, Poverello House, and Renaissance Scholars at Fresno State.
Fresno Lexus has again partnered with Granville to donate a two-year lease on a 2017 Lexus RX 350 to be raffled off on April 26. Anyone who buys a two-ticket bundle will be eligible to win the lease (which is limited to the first 1,000 bundles sold).
Home of Hope tickets are $100 each. The grand prize drawing will be held May 3. For more information, visit gvhomeofhope.com. Tickets can be purchased at Granville’s corporate office at 1396 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 101, at its model home centers at Belterra, Copper River Ranch, or La Ventana and by calling 559-440-8388.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
