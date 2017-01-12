Clovis approves development standards for new urban growth area

Clovis has approved the development standards – which is the look and feel – of its next growth area named Heritage Grove located northwest of the city.
The planned urban center bounded by Willow, Shepherd, Copper and Sunnyside avenues is named for the cultural legacy and agricultural heritage of the area. The land was originally grass and used for grazing before it was farmed by a number of immigrant groups over the years including Italians, Japanese, Scandinavians, Mexicans, Armenians and southeast Asians, the city said.
Now, the land east of Clovis Community College College and Clovis North High School, could become home to about 30,000 people and 10,000 housing units over the next two decades.
Construction could begin in the next 12 to 18 months, said Dwight Kroll, director of planning. Heritage Grove is the second of three planned urban centers to accommodate the city’s growth. Loma Vista, in southeast Clovis, was the first and is about 60 percent complete, Kroll said. The third center is slated for northeast Clovis in the future.
“We’re very excited about moving forward with this project,” Kroll said.
Heritage Grove will have a lot of natural and agricultural design elements integrated into the streetscapes and gateways. The landscaping, for example, will have native and drought tolerant plants in rows that look like orchards or crops, Kroll said. The plants will also “embrace the feel of the foothills.”
The city already got a jump start on their vision by experimenting with the design of the trailhead at Sunnyside and Shepherd avenues.
“We think it’s going to be the first of its kind in the state in saying let’s step away from grass and high maintenance and let’s use what’s around us in an elegant manner and celebrate who we are,” Kroll said.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
