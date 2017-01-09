Real Estate Blog

January 9, 2017 2:30 PM

Fresno Housing Authority accepting applications for public housing waitlists

By BoNhia Lee

The Fresno Housing Authority is accepting applications for its Low Income Public Housing and Affordable Housing Preliminary waiting lists.

The Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8, is not taking applications at this time. The waitlist is closed.

The housing authority in July closed the waiting lists for some its housing programs while a new software program was installed. This is the first of the programs to reopen.

Applications can be submitted online for a specific property in Fresno County. Some waitlists are open for only a month such as Parc Grove Commons in central Fresno while Trailside Terrace in Reedley and Shockley Terrace in Selma are open until April.

A complete list of properties is available for applicants when they register at fresnohousing.org/onlineapplication.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495

