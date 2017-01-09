Homebuying on the mind? Learn the process at free Fresno workshop

Home Rescue Corporation is hosting a free homebuyer’s workshop in Fresno on Jan. 29.
People thinking about buying a house but don’t know where to start are encouraged to attend the daylong event. Real estate and mortgage professionals will be on hand to talk about credit assistance, loan program help, home inspections, homeowners insurance, title services and more.
The event will be held at The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Dr., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Sponsors include Alterra Home Loans and M.C. Real Estate.
To reserve a seat, visit bit.ly/HomeBuyersWorkshop or call 559-222-1167.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
