Real Estate Blog

January 9, 2017 11:07 AM

Homebuying on the mind? Learn the process at free Fresno workshop

Real Estate Blog

BoNhia Lee on what's going down and going up in the Valley market

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

Home Rescue Corporation is hosting a free homebuyer’s workshop in Fresno on Jan. 29.

People thinking about buying a house but don’t know where to start are encouraged to attend the daylong event. Real estate and mortgage professionals will be on hand to talk about credit assistance, loan program help, home inspections, homeowners insurance, title services and more.

The event will be held at The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Dr., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Sponsors include Alterra Home Loans and M.C. Real Estate.

To reserve a seat, visit bit.ly/HomeBuyersWorkshop or call 559-222-1167.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

Related content

Real Estate Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Historic childhood home of William Saroyan for sale

View more video

About BoNhia Lee

@bonhialee

BoNhia Lee is a business reporter who has covered the ups and downs of the residential and commercial real estate market for The Bee since 2009. Contact her at blee@
fresnobee.com or 559-441-6495.

Editor's Choice Videos