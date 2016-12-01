Movoto food drive collected enough donations to make 9,560 meals

Movoto Real Estate’s new Fresno office collected 2,386 pounds of food and $1,082 in cash donations during its November food drive with Grocery Outlet.
The donations were given to the Community Food Bank and distributed to families in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We were blown away by the results. It was really inspiring to see just how generous the Fresno and Clovis community could be,” said Julie Fulcher, Movoto’s Fresno area manager. “We had people handing us cans as we were shutting down and driving away.”
The food drive was held Nov. 12 and 13 at all Fresno and Clovis Grocery Outlet locations. The donations were enough to generate 9,560 meals for the hungry.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
