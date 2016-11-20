Fresno man buys $100 ticket, wins new $475,000 home in St. Jude Dream Home contest

A new 3,484-square-foot home in the Sierra Crossing subdivision in Clovis was won Sunday by Fresno resident Kelly M. Duley, who bought a same-day $100 ticket in the St. Jude Dream Home contest.
The $475,000 home was built and donated by De Young Properties to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
De Young Properties has donated a home for the past nine years for the hospital, which works to develop cures of diseases like cancer to save the lives of children, including those in the San Joaquin Valley.
With hopes of raising $1,100,000 this year, 11,000 tickets were available for purchase, but 10,182 tickets ended up being sold. The final count revealed the giveaway had raised nearly the goal – $1,018,200 when the winner was named at 7 p.m. Sunday on Fox 26, which broadcast the drawing live.
“It’s doing a lot of good in this world,” Paula De Young, executive vice-president of De Young Properties said of the money raised. She said with this year’s contest, over $9.7 million has been raised.
De Young said the winner was out of town, but was on his way to Fresno to see the new home.
The 2016 St. Jude Dream Home has five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, three-car garage and formal living and dining rooms. It features quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, Energy Star-rated refrigerator and dishwasher, a solar power system, maple cabinetry, a tankless water heater, and hardwood and tile floors.
The home is within walking distance to Old Town Clovis and close to the Clovis Old Town Trail.
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
