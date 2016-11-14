Real Estate Blog

November 14, 2016 4:43 PM

Win a De Young Properties home for $100 and help St. Jude hospital

Real Estate Blog

BoNhia Lee on what's going down and going up in the Valley market

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

The countdown has begun for the De Young Properties St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Tickets for a chance to win this year’s 3,484 square foot, five-bedroom, four-and-half-bathroom home in the Sierra Crossing community in Clovis are available through Sunday or until they sell out. The cost is $100 each.

The public can still tour the dream home this week at 166 N. Oxford Ave., from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The grand prize drawing and other gifts will be held in a televised event 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday on KMPH (Channel 26.1).

Tickets can be purchased at the St. Jude Dream Home or by calling 800-543-5887.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

Related content

Real Estate Blog

Comments

Videos

Fresno State releases tiny house for competition in Sacramento

View more video

About BoNhia Lee

@bonhialee

BoNhia Lee is a business reporter who has covered the ups and downs of the residential and commercial real estate market for The Bee since 2009. Contact her at blee@
fresnobee.com or 559-441-6495.

Editor's Choice Videos