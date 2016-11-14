Win a De Young Properties home for $100 and help St. Jude hospital

The countdown has begun for the De Young Properties St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.
Tickets for a chance to win this year’s 3,484 square foot, five-bedroom, four-and-half-bathroom home in the Sierra Crossing community in Clovis are available through Sunday or until they sell out. The cost is $100 each.
The public can still tour the dream home this week at 166 N. Oxford Ave., from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The grand prize drawing and other gifts will be held in a televised event 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday on KMPH (Channel 26.1).
Tickets can be purchased at the St. Jude Dream Home or by calling 800-543-5887.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments