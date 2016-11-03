New office, new leadership, same goals for Realty Concepts

Realty Concepts is celebrating the grand opening of its new Alluvial Avenue headquarters on Thursday.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for the Fresno real estate brokerage company that John Shamshoian, 65, started in that location 25 years ago. And it’s the beginning of a new generation of leadership embracing technology and modern amenities, but still rooted in the business fundamentals that Shamshoian used to start his company.
“To treat people the way we want to be treated,” Shamshoian said. “To put our clients needs ahead of our own.”
Shamshoian started the company on Alluvial with eight associates. The business moved nine years ago to the Palm Avenue location, near Nees Avenue, that most people are familiar with today. When the Alluvial building went up for sale two years ago, Shamshoian bought it and moved everyone back after an extensive renovation.
The design of the nearly 17,000 square foot office with large windows for natural light, exposed industrial ceiling, concrete floor and Realtor desks lined up in angles (instead of straight lines relative to the space) was all done for a reason, said Shamshoian’s son, J.P., the visionary behind the new space and president of the company going on three years in January.
“In our business, one challenge that brokers face is getting people into the office,” J.P. Shamshoian, 31, said. “Technology is so great and so powerful it is conceivable that people can do a lot of their work on their own from home. The more that happens, the harder it is for brokerages to foster things like community…we felt that we needed to make a place that people wanted to be at, that people wanted to hang out at.”
At the heart of the building is a family room with kitchen and large gathering space for tables and chairs. The weekly sales meetings are held there and community events that can spill over to the connected interior patio by rolling up a door. A small track snakes its way around the building letting Fitbit trackers get their steps in, J.P. Shamshoian said.
The company – now with 80 associates – has doubled in size since J.P. Shamshoian took over. He chuckles slightly about how he got into real estate. Yes, it was in his blood, but he dreamt of becoming a writer.
“I felt some familial duty and honor obligations,” J.P. Shamshoian said. “I had a miserable time for about 12 months and slowly but surely came to love the business.
The key to managing a company together, John Shamshoian said, is to have faith, to have a clear vision of what you want to accomplish, to trust in your child’s ability and to be able to stay out of their way.
The last piece “is the toughest one,” John Shamshoian said, but it’s getting easier.
