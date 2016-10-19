Fresno’s GoldLeaf Real Estate joins Better Homes and Gardens franchise

GoldLeaf Real Estate Properties in Fresno has joined the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise.
The partnership allows the five-year-old Fresno company, now called Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate GoldLeaf, an opportunity to grow and to be “backed by an international real estate brand and media powerhouse,” said owner Anthony Hageman. “We’ll be able to offer the ultimate service experience to the homebuyers and sellers in California’s Central Valley.”
Hageman has been in real estate since 2004. After the housing bust, he started investing in properties and decided to open the real estate brokerage firm. Now, the company has about 32 agents specializing in new home sales, relocation, investors and first-time homebuyers. It joins the Better Homes and Garden’s network of more than 10,000 sales associates and 300 offices across the United States, Canada and the Bahamas.
The Meredith Corporation, a leading media and marketing company and publisher of Better Homes and Gardens magazine, launched the real estate service in 1978. The company sold the real estate business 20 years later, but retained ownership of the brand name. It now has a long-term agreement with Realogy, a residential real estate franchising and brokerage, to license the brand.
“We’re consistently evaluating key real estate markets and identifying brokerages that embrace forward-thinking business strategies to capitalize on the ever-evolving shifts in consumer behavior,” said Sherry Chris, president and chief executive officer of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
“We’re confident that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate GoldLeaf is the right company in this market to evolve with the exciting transformations its communities are experiencing.”
