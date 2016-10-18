College of the Sequoias wins People’s Choice Award at tiny house contest

The tiny house from College of the Sequoias in Visalia was the public’s favorite at the inaugural Tiny House Competition hosted by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District last week.
The 280-square-foot home looks like a cozy log cabin that belongs on the edge of the forest with a steeped roof and porches that will give its future owners a great outdoor space to hang out.
Nine California schools, including Fresno State, competed last week in the competition to design and build a net-zero, tiny solar house. The contest promoted energy conservation, energy efficiency and solar technologies.
More than 15,000 people converged on Cosumnes College in Sacramento on Saturday, which was public viewing day, to see the entries. People waited up to an hour to tour the house, the COS team reported.
Santa Clara University’s “rEvolve” house was named the winner of the competition and a $10,000 grand prize after recording the highest overall scores in four categories: architecture, energy, home life and communications.
The first place winners of each category and $4,000 include: Laney College for architecture or the design of the house; Santa Clara for energy, how energy efficient the house is; University of California, Berkley for home life or how well the house was designed to meet the needs of its owner; and Santa Clara for communications, how well the team documented the design and building process.
Another 22 awards were given. Here’s how the two Central San Joaquin Valley schools placed:
▪ Best Appetizer (preparing a warm appetizer using power), California State University, Fresno
▪ Best Curb Appeal, College of the Sequoias
▪ People’s Choice Award ($1,000), College of the Sequoias
▪ Sold! (for selling the house), College of the Sequoias
For a complete list of winners, visit smud.org/tinyhouse.
