Real Estate Blog

September 29, 2016 10:10 AM

By the numbers: Monthly home sales

Real Estate Blog

BoNhia Lee on what's going down and going up in the Valley market

The Fresno Bee

August in the central San Joaquin Valley saw a slight overall rise for existing homes in the number sold and average median price, but new home sales were fairly stagnant.

Related content

Real Estate Blog

Comments

Videos

The historic Arthur Bernhauer home on Van Ness Boulevard reflects the glamour of the 1920s

View more video

About BoNhia Lee

@bonhialee

BoNhia Lee is a business reporter who has covered the ups and downs of the residential and commercial real estate market for The Bee since 2009. Contact her at blee@
fresnobee.com or 559-441-6495.

Editor's Choice Videos