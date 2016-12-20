Some millennials shed slacker image, become ‘work martyrs’ putting in too-long hours

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen Pause

0:38 Holiday Heroes Blood Drive helps fallen officers

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

0:49 New Cultural Arts District Park lights up downtown Fresno