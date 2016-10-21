The next recession is inevitable. Big deal.

2:03 The historic Arthur Bernhauer home on Van Ness Boulevard reflects the glamour of the 1920s Pause

2:02 Ohannesian home remodel makes positive impact in Lowell neighborhood

1:07 De Young unveils more efficient home innovations

3:18 Tiny houses gaining traction, approval in Fresno

0:57 Lance Cpl Jordan Cody awarded a home

1:11 Developer pours foundation for growth

1:39 Central High defeats Clovis North 28-7

1:45 Prep water polo: Buchanan 13, Clovis 4

2:50 Fresno State football vs. Utah State: 3 things you need to know

0:31 Man sought in beating of motorist in Madera