Business
Sunnyside Department Store to close after 60 years
Erna Bonetto is retiring and has sold her store, Sunnyside Department Store. The Bonetto family (her late husband's) has owned and operated the store for more than 60 years. It specializes in dance shoes and clothing, but carries other items. The store is in southeast Fresno and resisted moving north when others did years ago. Fresno families have been buying dance shoes from the store generation after generation.John Walker jwalker@fresnobee.com