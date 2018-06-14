Commercial leases and developments for June 15

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 14,446 square feet at 2634 S. Cherry Ave. in Fresno to Valley Ag Specialties, LLC from Jerrie West. Mike Ryan was the agent.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 14,367 square feet at 820 W. Lyman Ave. in Fresno leased to Sohna Food from Huntington Partners. James Griffin was the agents.
▪ 3,000 square feet at Madera Marketplace in the northwest corner of W. Cleveland avenue and N. Schnoor street to Mei Huang (Asian restaurant) from Madera Marketplace LLC. Terri Giovacchini and Chase Lemley were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,000 square feet of office space at 200 Bullard Ave., #C4 in Clovis to Dr. Denham from Bruce Young and Nohemi Young. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 2,200 square feet of industrial space at 1063 Brookhaven Drive, Suite 103 in Clovis to Enjoy Technology, Inc. from Neil Snodgrass. Daniel Simon was the agent.
Stumpf and Company
▪ 647 square feett office at 690 E. Bullard Ave. in Fresno to Ohannes Zenian from Thomas and Judy Woods. Ron Stumpf was the agent in cooperation with Alexandra Stumpf, Real Estate Broker.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 2.83 acres at Dakota Ave. and Palm Lakes Drive East within the Palm Lakes Business Park to Walton Family Industries, LLC from TN Price and Associates. Chad McCardell, Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
