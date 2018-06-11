Does it seem like scam calls are picking up? BBB explains how and what you can do about it

Q. It seems like I’ve been receiving more and more scam calls lately, and they won’t stop! They are telling me everything from my computer has been infected, my accounts have been hacked, or that I’ve won a free cruise! I’ve only answered a few, but have forwarded the rest. Some are a recording, and others are a live person. Some of these calls have been coming from my area code, so how do I know if the calls are legitimate?
A. Whenever you receive a phone call from a number you don’t recognize, you should proceed with caution. According to BBB’s 2017 Scam Tracker Risk Report, scammers use the phone as the main method to scam people. Scammers love to establish some sort of trust, which is why they may call from your area code, so you are more inclined to answer and speak to someone appearing to be from your hometown.
But how do scammers call from your area code?
Easy.
They spoof the caller ID and change the outgoing number to appear to be any number they want. They may focus on your location and make every call from your area code, than move to a different city and do the same.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, under the Truth in Caller ID Act, it is illegal to transmit misleading or inaccurate caller id information, with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongly obtain anything of value. If they spoof a number and call you to obtain banking, account information, etc, it is against the law and should be reported to the FCC.
If you answer the phone and hear a recording instead of a live person, it’s a robocall.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, some robocalls are allowed. For example, messages that are informational (flight reminders, appointment reminders etc) are allowed, prerecorded messages from a business contacting you to collect a debt are also permitted, but messages offering to sell you services to reduce that debt are banned. Political calls, calls from certain health care providers and prerecorded messages from banks, telephone carriers and charities also are exempt from these rules if the banks, carriers or charities make the calls themselves.
If you receive a robocall or a scam call:
▪ Hang up. Do not press 1 to speak to a live operator or to be taken off their call list, as this will lead to even more calls. Remember to never give out any personal information. If you did not initiate the call, do not provide bank account, credit card or social security numbers over the phone to unknown callers.
▪ You can place your number on FTC’s Do Not Call Registry. This may help, but a lot of scammers unfortunately don’t obey the law and screen the list prior to making their scam calls.
▪ Report scam calls to the FTC at ftc.gov or 888-382-1222, the FCC at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov or 888-225-5322, and also the BBB at 800-675-8118 or bbb.org/scamtracker.
