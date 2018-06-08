New Hampshire-Maine bridge celebrated by walk, time capsule

Politicians and the public celebrated a new replacement bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine with a walk and a time capsule.
People on Friday walked across the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, which replaces a 76-year-old bridge that runs from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine, along the Route 1 Bypass over the Piscataqua River.
Maine and New Hampshire officials donated items to a time capsule to be placed at the bridge at a later date. The time capsule will serve as a reflection of life in northern New England in 2018. It will be opened in 125 years.
Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage contributed a pin of the state, a coin and a state flag. Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan added a commemorative letter.
Democratic New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter contributed a New Hampshire Magazine article about women leaders in the state.
"Everyone has a different perspective," she said. "We need everyone's voice at the table, and to do that, we need more women at the table."
Comments