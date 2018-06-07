Commercial leases and developments for June 8

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 1,625 square feet at 90 E. Escalon Ave. Suite 115 in Fresno to Milestone Jazz from Blackstone Escalon Developers. Zack Kaufman and Mike Ryan were the agents in cooperation with RC Commercial.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 70 El Camino in Fresno to Lash Lounge from River Park Properties II. Nick Rendino was the agent in cooperation with Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 1,400 square feet at 8961 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to Lash Lounge from Cedar and Shepherd Partners, LP. Rendino was the agent in cooperation with Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 11,067 square feet at 1922 N. Helm Ave. in Fresno to Sears Holding Corporation from Austin Enterprises. Bobby Fena was the agent in cooperation with Chicagoland Commercial Real Estate.
▪ 2,450 square feet at 255 W. Fallbrook Ave. Suite 101 in Fresno to Horizon Home Care, LLC from Judge Brar, Rajinder Brar and Jas Brar Collectively and Individually. Beau Plumlee, Fena and Scott Buchanan were the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 1,200 square feet at 6105 E. Kings Canyon Road Suite 108 in Fresno from Island Cattle Company, LLC to House of Sweets and Spices. Jon Cox, Sam Bogdanovich, Nathan Negri and Kevin Grossman were agents in cooperation with Michael Kennedy of Retail California.
▪ 1,606 square feet at 150 North 12th Ave. Suite 107 in Hanford from Centennial Hanford Center, LLC to CellFix. Shane Anderson and Doug Cords were agents.
▪ 1,400 square feet at 2105 N. Dinuba Blvd. Suite C in Visalia from Fairway Properties Northside, LLC to Total Wireless. Bryan Cifranic was agent in cooperation with Walter Smith of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 23,442 square feet at 3131 S. Willow Ave. in Fresno leased to 1st Choice Delivery from Lilli Pilli, LP. James Griffin was the agents.
▪ 1,356 square feet at 2185 E. Cleveland Ave. in Madera leased to The Valley’s Barber Shop from Safco Capital, LLC. Chase Lemley and Terri Giovacchini were the agents.
▪ 1,320 square feet at 4954 E. Kings Canyon Ave. in Fresno leased to Perfect Threading from Stephen Investments, Inc.. Chase Lemley and Terri Giovacchini were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 800 square feet of office space at 5070 N. Sixth St. Suite 107 in Fresno to Pablo Contreras from Brooke Davis. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed, Jessica Young and Luke Tessman were the agents.
▪ 966 square feet of office space at 55 Shaw Ave. Suite 115 in Clovis to Arturo Reyes from Rodeo Plaza II. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,067 square feet of office space at 2377 W. Shaw Ave. Suite 201-A in Fresno to Edward Nicolis and Anne Cruz, dba TransAmerica Financial Advisors, from Harry Pascuzzi. Tessman was the agent.
▪ 1,315 square feet of office/warehouse space at 5096 N. Blythe Ave. Suite 115 in Fresno to Kenneth Williams from Selling & Worthington Development LLC. Ashley Missel and Nick Audino were the agents.
▪ 1,500 square feet of industrial space at 1645 Dockery Ave. in Selma to Green Trans, Inc. from Creekside Investments, LLC. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 1,600 square feet of industrial space at 2750 N. Clovis Ave. Unit 140 in Fresno to Adam C. Mohler, dba Fresno Krav Maga. Simon was the agent in cooperation with James Bitter of Fortune Associates.
▪ 2,778 square feet of office space at 855 M St. Suite 170 in Fresno to U.S. Postal Service from M.L. Street Properties, LLC. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents.
▪ 2,898 square feet of office space at 5200 N. Palm Ave., Fresno to Invigorate Healthcare Management LLC from Fig Garden Offices LLC. Young and Souza were the agents.
▪ 5,200 square feet of office space at 7555 N. Palm Ave. Suite 210 in Fresno to North American Title Group, LLC from M + CSM LLC. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 3,806 of retail space at 1451 Pacheco Blvd. Suites E, F and G in Los Banos to Double R Grill from Lark Creek Properties, LLC. Michael Kennedy and Lewis Smith were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 2.77 acres at 415 and 455 N. Fir Ave. and 535 N. Bush Ave. in Fresno to Provost & Pritchard Engineering Group from American Property Holdings, LLC. Bobby Fena, Beau Plumlee, Michael Schuh and Jack Messina were the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 41,817 square feet at 10174 Highway 41 in Madera from Charkow Family Trust to Woodward Suites, LLC. Doug Cords was agent in cooperation with Brandon Lamonica and Jim Graham of Fortune Associates.
Stumpf & Company
▪ 4 acres of land southwest corner of North Lake Street and Ellis Street in Madera from Melchora Ramos Fontanilla to Terry and Linda Scambray. Ron Stumpf was the broker in cooperation with Alexandra Stumpf, Real Estate Broker.
