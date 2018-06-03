Thinking of doing business with door-to-door salesperson? Think about these tips first

Q: I’ve noticed that ever since the weather started warming up, more and more people are knocking on my door trying to sell me something. Some of the things they are selling are great, but how do I know they are trustworthy?
A: Most door-to-door salespeople are reputable, but unfortunately, there are a few bad apples who make it hard to know which ones are reputable or not. I’m glad you are aware that there are some bad ones out there who are only after your hard-earned money.
You should immediately request to see identifying information like a badge or an ID number, and verify it for accuracy. Ask them to return at a later time, and then call the company to verify if their information is correct. It's best to find the company's phone number on your own and call them directly. The number they provide you with may be a part of a scam.
You should also look the company up with BBB at BBB.org. You can view ratings and see what past customers are saying about them.
A solicitation license may be required before salespeople are able to sell door-to-door. Be sure to know what the law is in your town by visiting dir.ca.gov/dlse/DoortoDoorRegs.html
If you do decide to do business with a door-to-door salesperson, make sure to get everything in writing. This includes the total price, all services and materials, start and end date (if applicable), terms and conditions, cancellation policy, verbal agreements, etc. If a subscription is being offered and it promises zero hidden fees, get that in writing, as well.
Never sign a contract that contains blank spaces, and make sure the salesperson gives you a signed copy for your records.
The FTC’s Cooling-Off Rule gives consumers a three day right to cancel purchases over $25 for sales made at your home, and sales over $130 made at a temporary location. The salesperson must inform you of your right to cancel, and the contract must include a cancellation clause. You don’t have to give a reason for canceling your purchase, and the cancellation letter or forms must be postmarked within three business days of the sale. The company must refund you within 10 days of receiving the cancellation notice.
It’s best to be strong and not fall for any high-pressure sales tactics that entice you to sign immediately. Any reputable company will give you more than enough time to think about the purchase and compare prices before requiring payment and contract signing.
If you see a suspicious “salesperson” in your neighborhood, you can call your local law enforcement through their non-emergency line. Police can check to make sure the person is properly licensed and not wanted by authorities. If the salesperson is making you feel uncomfortable on your own property, ask him or her to leave and file a report with law enforcement and with BBB at BBB.org.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems to Action Line at the Better Business Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
