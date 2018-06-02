The Latest: China warns US no deal if tariffs go ahead

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to attend a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing, Sunday, June 3, 2018. U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross is in Beijing for talks on China's promise to buy more American goods after Washington ratcheted up tensions with a new threat of tariff hikes on Chinese high-tech exports. ( (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)