G-7 finance meeting in Canada to focus on Trump tariffs

Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva-Kinova, from left, chief executive officer of the World Bank, International Co-operation for Italy, Giorgio Marrapodi of Italy, French Ambassador to Canada, Kareen Rispal, Secretary of State for International Development for the United Kingdom, Penny Mordaunt, Canada's Minister of International Development Marie Claude Bibeau, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan, Kazuyuki Nakane, German Parliamentary secretary of State, Maria Flachsbarth, Acting Deputy Administrator, USAID, David Moore and Director-General, Development and International Co-operation, European Commission, Stefano Manservisi pose for a photo during a meeting of the G7 Finance and Central Bank Governors in Whistler, Nova Scotia, Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Jonathan Hayward