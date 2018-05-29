Hustler Hollywood's Larry Flynt coming to Fresno store to meet fans

Hustler magazine creator Larry Flynt will visit the Hustler Hollywood boutique in Fresno next month.
Flynt Management Group announced Tuesday that Flynt "is keeping his promise and heading to Fresno to greet fans" after missing the Fresno store's grand opening in September.
Flynt will be at the Fresno shop, 333 E. Shaw Ave., at 6 p.m. June 9. Attendees will be able to get autographs and photos with Flynt, enjoy a drink, and have a chance to win prizes.
“A promise is a promise,” Flynt said. “It took a little bit of time to schedule, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit the city of Fresno and finally meet members of its community.”
His appearance follows a saga with the city of Fresno, which pushed back against Hustler's opening, saying it violated zoning code. A legal battle ensued, which resulted in construction resuming and the city agreeing to pay the company $15,000 for attorney fees.
Hustler Hollywood has 24 locations across the country, marketed as “a sophisticated shopping experience for the sexually curious.”
