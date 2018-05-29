Trump renews China tariff threat, complicating talks

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a joint statement to members of the media Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. The U.S. is announcing that it will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods containing "industrially significant technology." The White House said Tuesday, May 29, 2018, that the tariff will cover goods related to the "Made in China 2025" program. The full list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo