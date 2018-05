SHARE COPY LINK Local dignitaries gathered for ribbon cutting ceremonies welcoming two new tenants to the Pacific Southwest Building, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Information Systems & Technology, and Smile Direct Club. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local dignitaries gathered for ribbon cutting ceremonies welcoming two new tenants to the Pacific Southwest Building, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Information Systems & Technology, and Smile Direct Club. John Walker The Fresno Bee