Commercial leases and developments for May 25

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 7,200 square feet at 4910 E. Clinton Ave. Suites 103/107 in Fresno to Davidian Business Services, Inc. from Boman Investments, LP. Brett Todd and Bobby Fena were the agents in cooperation with Kevin Land of KW Commercial.
▪ 3,300 square feet at 5531 E. Lamona Ave. in Fresno to Wells Upholstery from Larry Cox. Todd was the agent in cooperation with Bill Daly of Fortune Associates.
▪ 3,500 square feet at 1785 Herndon Ave. Suite 109 in Clovis to Great Wall Chinese Cuisine from Buchanan Crossroads II, LP. Todd was the agent Michael Arfsten of Retail California.
▪ 2,650 square feet at 80 W. Bullard Ave. Suite 107 in Clovis to The Camp Transformation Center from Crossroads Shopping Center. Todd and Ted Fellner were the agents.
▪ 3,998 square feet at 128 N. 6th St. in Fowler to Dr. Harry Chen from Ralph Kazarian Partners. Chad McCardell was the agent.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 1,050 square feet at 497 N. Clovis Ave. No. 204 in Clovis from Dang Tran Investments, Inc. to Perfect Threading & Henna. Shane Anderson was the agent in cooperation with John Lee of Retail California.
▪ 1,800 square feet at 3071 E. Campus Pointe Drive in Fresno from Campus Pointe Commercial, LP to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. Sam Bogdanovich, Jon Cox, Nathan Negri & Kevin Grossman were the agents with Hilary Parker of Retail West.
▪ 7,200 square feet at 1354 & 1366 W. Olive Ave. in Merced from Campisi Family Partners to Family Clothes. Doug Cords, Bryan Cifranic & Anderson were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3627 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno leased to Navjit Singh Mann from Shaw Marketplace Pak, LLC. Michael Arfsten and Michael Kennedy were the agents.
▪ 1,200 square feet of retail space at 1450 S. Mercey Springs Road Suite 101 in Los Banos leased to Manuel Sepulveda from Kevin and Denise Tweed. Nick Frechou and Arfsten were the agents.
▪ 1,508 square feet of retail space at 4382 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno leased to Michael Han Vo from DI Shaw View, LLC. Lewis Smith and Kennedy were the agents.
▪ 1,642 square feet of retail space at 1170 E. Champlain Ave. Suite 120 in Fresno leased to Vivint from Granum Partners. Smith and Kennedy were the agents in cooperation with Ashley Missel of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 9,220 square feet at 2507 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Kerr and Ginsberg from Ernest Spencer Jr, Family Trust. Beau Plumlee was the agent in cooperation with Joseph Gitti of Guarantee Real Estate.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 47,514 square feet at the southeast corner of Herndon and Brawley avenues in Fresno from RP Investments, LLC to S&B Enterprises. Doug Cords & Shane Anderson were the agents.
▪ 5.53 acres on Belmont Avenue between Minnewawa and Clovis avenues in southeast Fresno from Debra Lynn Edwards & Pamela Cathleen El-Antably to River Park Properties II. Jon Cox, Sam Bogdanovich, Nathan Negri & Kevin Grossman were the agents in cooperation with Rob Boese, Erin Lussier, & Caleb Pletz of Boese Commercial.
Retail California
▪ 8 acres of recently rezoned commercial land for a mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Willow and Alluvial avenues in Clovis to Norcal Cajun Food II. Peter Orlando of Retail California was the agent in cooperation with Ted Fellner and Jack Messina of Colliers International.
