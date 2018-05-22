JC Penney's CEO Ellison departs for Lowe's, shares plunge

FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Marvin Ellison, CEO of J.C. Penney Co., visits the boyhood home of the company's founder James Cash Penney in Hamilton, Mo. J.C. Penney's CEO is leaving the company to become the top executive at Lowe's. The announced departure of Ellison on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, sent shares of the besieged department store tumbling more than 12 percent to what may become an all-time low. The St. Joseph News-Press via AP, File Jessica A. Stewart