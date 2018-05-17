Commercial leases and developments for May 18

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 1,400 square feet at 385 Sierra St. in Kingsburg leased to Smart Komm, Inc. from Vasio Gianulias. Chase Lemley, Terri Giovacchini and Rick Amerine were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 568 square feet of office space at 6716 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 210 in Fresno leased to Baron Finance California from JC Markets, Inc. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,400 square feet of retail space at 7741 N. First St. in Fresno leased to Dr. Mitin Bhatia and Dr. Harjind Sidhu from J & D Properties. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 4323 N. Selland Ave., Suite 105 in Fresno leased to Wings Advocacy Fresno from JR Papazian Management LLC. Daniel Simon was the agent in cooperation with Fortune Associates.
Retail California
▪ 780 square feet of retail space at 1085 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 108 in Fresno leased to Perfect Threading & Henna from Northern Village Associates, L.P. Lewis Smith was the agent in cooperation with Terri Giovacchini of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors, Inc.
▪ 1,080 square feet of retail space at 91 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 102 in Fresno leased to Tower Smoke from J & D Properties. Michael Kennedy was the agent.
▪ 1,200 square feet of retail space at 6105 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 107 in Fresno leased to 559 Flex from Island Cattle Company, LLC. John Lee and Kennedy were the agents in cooperation with Beau Plumlee of Colliers International.
▪ 1,200 square feet of retail space at 6105 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 108 in Fresno leased to House of Sweets and Spices from Island Cattle Company, LLC. Kennedy and Lee were the agents in cooperation with Jon Cox of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 1,357 square feet of retail space at 1420 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 102 in Clovis leased to UPS Store from Bradley Land Company. Kennedy was the agent in cooperation with Brett Todd and Plumlee of Colliers International.
▪ 1,365 square feet of retail space at 2042 E. Copper Ave., Suite 104 in Fresno leased to Tali Tram Ta and Trinh Van Phan from Copper & Maple Shops, LLC. Michael Arfsten and Kennedy were the agents.
▪ 3,500 square feet of retail space at 1785 Herndon Ave., Suite 109 in Clovis leased to Great Wall from Buchanan Crossroads II, LLC. Arfsten was the agent in cooperation with Todd of Colliers International.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ Sale of 6,180 square foot retail building at 616 & 626 E. Olive Ave. in Fresno to High and Mighty Farms, Inc. from David Lampert. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents in cooperation with James O’Looney with Ashkaan Hassan Realty.
