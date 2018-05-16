Suit: Homeless man jailed after trying to eat at Burger King

In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 photo Emory Ellis, of Boston, sits for a photo in a park, in Boston. Ellis was arrested in 2015 after he tried to buy breakfast at Burger King using a $10 bill that the cashier thought was fake. Ellis’ arrest resulted in a probation violation that landed him in jail for three months before prosecutors dropped the charge when authorities determined the bill was real. Ellis is suing Burger King accusing them in a lawsuit filed this week of discriminating against him because he’s black and homeless. Steven Senne AP Photo